Colombia confirms friendlies against South Korea, China

Bogota, Oct 26 (IANS) Colombia will play international friendlies against South Korea and China in November, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said.

The clash against South Korea will be played in Suwon on November 10 and will be followed by a fixture against China in Chongqing four days later, the FCF said on its official website on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"These games will be fundamental in the team's preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia," it said.

Colombia earned a place in football's premier international tournament by finishing fourth in South America's CONMEBOL qualifying tournament.

The World Cup will be played in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.

--IANS

tri/