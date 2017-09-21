Colombia announce squad for FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Colombia on Thursday announced their 21-man squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup scheduled to start here from October 6.

According to the Colombian Football Federation, Coach Orlando Restrepo made some significant changes to his squad, which finished third in the South American championship. Kevin Moreno, Heyler Gomez and Juan David Martinez are some of the key absentees from the squad.

Colombia are in group A with along with India, Ghana and the US. They will play their first game against Ghana on October 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will be look to improve their highest finishing of third place in the U-17 World Cup which they achieved in Nigeria 2009.

Colombia U-17 squad:

Goalkeepers: Nicolás Gómez, Kevin Leonardo Mier, Daniel Melo.

Defenders: Andrés Felipe Balanta, Robert Andrés Mejía, Christian Andrade, Thomas Gutiérrez, Juan Sebastián Peñaloza.

Midfielders: Gustavo Adolfo Carvajal, Luis Miguel López, Yair Meneses, Andrés Felipe Perea, Brayan Arley Gómez, Guillermo Tegue, Etilso Martínez, Fabián Steven Ángel.

Forwards: Déiber Caicedo, Deyman Andrés Cortés, Jaminton Campáz (Deportes Tolima), David Barrero, Juan David Vidal.

