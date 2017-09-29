Cologne lose to Crvena zvezda in UEFA Europa League

Berlin, Sep 29 (IANS) Cologne suffered their second defeat in as many games after losing 0-1 to Crvena zvezda in a Group H tie of the Europa League football season.

Richmond Boakye's first half goal helped the visitors snatch all three points on the road as Cologne were only able to rattle the woodwork three times in the second half, reports Xinhua news agency.

Crvena zvezda grabbed a better start in Thursday's clash as the visitors worked out the first chance of the game with six minutes played when Guelor Kanga missed the open goal from a sharp angle.

Cologne struggled to gain a foothold into the encounter whereas the visitors played out another opportunity through Richmond Boakye, who headed just over the target with 26 minutes into the game.

The striker remained in the thick of things as he ensured the opener four minutes later after unleashing a hammer from 20 meters into the top left corner to make it 1-0 on the scoreboard.

The hosts came close to level the scores twice but Milos Jojic missed with his header and pulled just wide of the right post just before the break.

After the restart, Jojic had the equaliser on his foot again but the right post denied the midfielder's efforts in the 58th and 66th minute.

Cologne pressed frenetically but all their efforts remained unrewarded as Lenonardo Bittencourt rattled the woodwork in the 74th minute.

The hosts kept it bowling and came to another chance but goalkeeper Milan Borjan defused Frederik Soerensen's header on target in the closing period.

"We lacked in penetration in the first half but after the restart my team showed a great reaction. My team never gives up and accepts the situation," Cologne head coach Peter Stoeger said.

With the result, Arsenal remain atop the standings in Group H followed by Crvena zvezda, Bate Borisov and Cologne, who are still to open their account.

