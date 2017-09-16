Cologne defender Jonas Hector sidelined with injury

Berlin, Sep 16 (IANS) German football club Cologne has announced that defender Jonas Hector will be out of action with an ankle injury until further notice.

Cologne will be without the 27-year-old Germany international as he tore ligaments in his right ankle during Thursday's UEFA Europa League encounter against Arsenal in London, the Bundesliga club announced on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I am of course very, very sorry for Jonas. I wish him a speedy recovery," Cologne's head coach Peter Stoeger said.

Hector will be sidelined for an unforeseeable time and definitely miss the Bundesliga encounter against Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Cologne still wait for their first win in Germany's top flight football competition. They sit on the last place of the Bundesliga standings with zero points.

