College Admissions in Uttarakhand to Begin From September 1

The admission process in Uttarakhand’s higher educational institutions for the academic session 2021-22 will begin from September 1. The classes for the new academic session will start on October 1. All the government universities have been instructed to declare the results of the 2020-21 academic session by October 30. The decisions were taken in a meeting of private and state universities held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of state higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

In the meeting, it was also decided to allow the opening of medical, paramedical, and nursing colleges in August while asking them to adhere to Covid-19 protocols. The convocation ceremonies will be organized in all state and private universities in October while strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

In the same meeting, Vice-Chancellors were directed to establish units of NCC, NSS and Red Cross Society in all the universities of the state. They were also directed to organize seminars on declining sex ratio under awareness campaigns in universities, appoint nodal officers for 3-D painting under the Namami Gange project and to send proposals for science laboratory under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Universities have been asked to collaborate with the National Library, Kolkata to organize seminars for the opening of public libraries at the block level.

Along with this, the task force constituted to implement the new education policy (NEP) in the state has been asked to start homework.

Earlier, Dhan Singh Rawat had announced that all the colleges in the state will get free Wi-Fi connectivity from August 14. He said that Ministers and MPs will initiate the required process for free Wi-Fi service in their respective areas to promote online education. He said that about 4 lakh college students will be benefited from this and it will also help in promoting online education during the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here