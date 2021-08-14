College Admissions 2021: Top Colleges, Universities According to NIRF Ranking
The class 12 results have been released for both central, and all state-level educational boards. The next step is college admissions. Choosing the right college can be a difficult task. From the IITs to Delhi University, here are some of the top colleges and universities based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020:
Top 15 universities across India
Indian Institute of Science
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Banaras Hindu University
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Jadavpur University
University of Hyderabad
Calcutta University
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Savitribai Phule Pune University
Jamia Millia Islamia
University of Delhi
Anna University
Bharathiar University
Homi Bhabha National Institute
Birla Institute of Technology & Science
Top 15 colleges across India
Miranda House
Lady Shri Ram College For Women
Hindu College
St. Stephen`s College
Presidency College
Loyola College
St. Xavier`s College
Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira
Hans Raj College
PSGR Krishnammal College for Wome
Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
Shri Ram College of Commerce
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
Sri Venkateswara College
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Overall top 15 higher education institutes
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Indian Institute of Science
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Banaras Hindu University
Calcutta University
Jadavpur University
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
University of Hyderabad
The NIRF ranks universities on several parameters such as teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation income, outreach, and inclusivity and perception.
