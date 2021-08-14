College Admissions 2021: Top Colleges, Universities According to NIRF Ranking

The class 12 results have been released for both central, and all state-level educational boards. The next step is college admissions. Choosing the right college can be a difficult task. From the IITs to Delhi University, here are some of the top colleges and universities based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020:

Top 15 universities across India

Indian Institute of Science

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Banaras Hindu University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Jadavpur University

University of Hyderabad

Calcutta University

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Jamia Millia Islamia

University of Delhi

Anna University

Bharathiar University

Homi Bhabha National Institute

Birla Institute of Technology & Science

Top 15 colleges across India

Miranda House

Lady Shri Ram College For Women

Hindu College

St. Stephen`s College

Presidency College

Loyola College

St. Xavier`s College

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira

Hans Raj College

PSGR Krishnammal College for Wome

Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College

Shri Ram College of Commerce

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College

Sri Venkateswara College

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College

Overall top 15 higher education institutes

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Banaras Hindu University

Calcutta University

Jadavpur University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Manipal Academy of Higher Education

University of Hyderabad

The NIRF ranks universities on several parameters such as teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation income, outreach, and inclusivity and perception.

