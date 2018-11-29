Collaboration helps to broaden horizon says rapper Badshah

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Bollywood music composer and rapper Badshah, who has collaborated with the international music group Now United and performed together 'How we do it' song here on Thursday, says collaboration with new artistes across the globe has helped him to learn different dimensions of music.

"As an artist, I strongly believe that it is good to collaborate as it helps broaden your horizon. Through 'How we do it', Now United and I have been able to learn from each other, share experiences and encourage each other to create better art...," Badshah said in a statement.

The collaboration between Badshah and the music group for the song aims to provide emerging artistes with a powerful stage to promote their stories, share their art and connect with new and existing fans.

Badshah's performance took place at the High Street Phoenix presented by PepsiCo.

Tarun Bhagat, Director, Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India, said: "Music has been one of our biggest platforms globally and continuing this intrinsic commitment, Pepsi is excited to bring together the incredible musical talent of Indian rapper Badshah and global pop group Now United to provide a new experience for fans."

"'How we do it' is an amazing track and we are hopeful that music fans on the lookout for a newer, cooler sounds in India and beyond will love it."

