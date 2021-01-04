Collaboration between industry, institutions being strengthened in India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The collaboration between industry and institutions is being strengthened in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while adding that the country is among the top 50 countries in global innovation ranking today.

Prime Minister Modi made the comments at the inauguration of National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, via video conferencing today.

"Today, India is among the top 50 countries in global innovation ranking. The collaboration between industry and institutions is being strengthened in India," said PM Modi during his address.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) have made a scientific evolution and evaluation of the country's development, the Prime Minister stated.

"I would like CSIR's scientists to communicate with students in more and more schools in the country and share their experience during COVID period. This will help to train a new generation of scientists for the future," said PM Modi.

The country will be completing 75 years of independence in 2022 and in 2047 we will be completing 100 years of independence. In this time period we have to set new standard and benchmarks keeping in view the resolve of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', he added.

"The impact of any research is commercial, social and expands our understanding. Many times other potential future uses of research can't be estimated in advance, but it's for sure that research is never wasted. Just as it's said in our shashtras that soul is immortal, so is research," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also said that we have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products and called for the strengthening of brand India on the basis of quality and credibility.

"We have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products. We have to strengthen brand India on the basis of quality and credibility," said PM Modi during his address.

Story continues

"The Indian scientists have been successful in coming up with two 'made in India' COVID19 vaccines. The country is proud of its scientists," he added.

Today our scientists are dedicating the National Atomic Time Scale and Indian Directive Material System to the nation. The foundation stone of the country's first National Environmental Standard Laboratory has also been laid, the Prime Minister said.

This new development is going to increase the pride of the country in the new decade, the Prime Minister added.

The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanoseconds. Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya is supporting testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance, at par with international standards. The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will aid self-reliance in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment.

National Metrology Conclave 2021 is being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception. (ANI)