We are collaborating on technology, smart cities and skill development: Singapore PM Lee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation level talk with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Friday. After witnessing the signing of MOUs with PM Modi, PM Lee spoke about their collaboration with India in the technology sector. He stated that how their collaboration will help building smart cities and skill development both at national and state level. PM Modi's visit aims at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).