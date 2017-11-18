Coleman quits as Wales football team coach

Cardiff, Nov 18 (IANS) Chris Coleman has resigned from his position as the Wales national team coach, their football association confirmed.

Coleman, who was appointed manager in January 2012, guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Jonathan Ford, Chief Executive of the Football Association of Wales, said on Friday: "We are extremely disappointed to see Chris' tenure as Wales manager come to an end.

"The FAW and Wales as a nation will be eternally grateful for the job he has done over the last six years as National Team Manager, from travelling the length and breadth of Wales outside of the media spotlight to talk to players and supporters, to guiding us to the semi-finals of the European Championships.

"We wish Chris the very best of luck for the future as he returns to club management, a desire for which he has always been honest and open about."

