Coleman named Sunderland AFC coach

Sunderland (England), Nov 19 (IANS) Sunderland AFC on Sunday named Chris Coleman as the club's new coach.

The Welshman has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light and arrives on the back of six memorable years as Wales boss, during which time he managed his country into the top ten of FIFA's world rankings and an incredible run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

The club's chief executive Martin Bain said: "The football club has conducted a thorough process over the last three weeks to identify the best manager for the job, before and after which Chris was the clear first choice.

"We are delighted that he and Kit Symons, his assistant manager, have joined us, and are now focused on working together to get the football club moving in the right direction."

Coleman spoke of his delight to join the English football club and said: "It's an honour to be appointed the manager of Sunderland AFC and I'm over the moon that the club believes I am the right man.

"The club worked incredibly hard to make sure we were a good fit and to show me the potential that can be achieved here."

He added: "I believe that every person at this football club, every player and every supporter has a part to play in getting us back to where we belong."

Coleman took his first training session on Sunday and will be in charge for the Black Cats' midweek English Football League (EFL) Championship clash with Aston Villa.

