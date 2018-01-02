Cold waves tighten grip over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh
As the dense fog continues to grip northern India, due to the fall in temperature, several train and flight services have been affected on Tuesday morning. In Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad people woke up to witness a dense layer of fog, once again causing disruption to normal life. People were also seen lighting bonfire to battle the cold weather. Due to cold wave-like condition in the region, people are facing difficulties in their day-to-day work.