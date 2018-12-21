Cold wave grips North India after temperature dips

Severe cold wave conditions continue to prevail in different part of North India with minimum temperature going below normal. Cold wave and ground frost conditions are prevailing in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The weather condition remains foggy in these areas. People are facing immense difficulties in moving out of houses and working. In Srinagar this time of the year is known as 'Chillai Kalan' which is the period of harsh winter. Amritsar has recorded minimum temperature as 3.0 degree Celsius with mist in the morning. Meanwhile, Srinagar has recorded its minimum temperature as -5.0 degree Celsius.