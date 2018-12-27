Cold wave and fog grips Delhi, hampers air traffic

Better air quality is still not in sight for Delhiites, as overall levels remain docked in 'very poor'. Pollutants called PM10, which are strong enough to cause respiratory diseases were recorded at 348 in the 'poor' category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The PM 2.5, which are finer and are capable of entering the bloodstream, through the lungs, docked at 203, in the 'very poor' category. These reading were recorded at 08:00 am. Apart from a consistently poor air quality, Delhi is also facing dipping temperatures. Night shelters were filled to the brim, with people still shivering under warm blankets. The India Meteorological Department has predicted highs and lows reaching 21 Degree Celsius and 3 Degree Celsius. Adding to the troubles of a cold wave was the mist and fog which gravely affected flights and air traffic. The situation is set to remain the same in the coming days.