Cold wave continues to grip North India, temperature expected to drop further

The continued drop in temperature and a severe cold wave have brought life as we know it in North India, to a screeching halt. People have flocked to night shelters in the national capital to get relief from the cold wave. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highs and lows of temperature was recorded at 7 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius, respectively, with moderate fog. Trains and flights have been delayed due to the ensuing low visibility, causing disruption in travel. People are resorting to bonfires and piping hot teas to battle the cold wave across North India. Punjab's Amritsar predicted the highs and lows of temperature at 4 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius, respectively.