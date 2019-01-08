Cold wave continues to grip North India, temperature expected to drop further

The continued drop in temperature and severe cold waves has brought life as we know it in North India, to a screeching halt. People have flocked to night shelters in the national capital to get relief from the cold wave. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highs and lows of temperature was recorded at 6 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius, respectively, with very dense fog. Trains and flights have been delayed due to the ensuing low visibility, causing disruption in travel.