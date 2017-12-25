Cold wave continues in Delhi, 26 trains delayed, 17 cancelled due to low visibility

Cold waves continued to grip the National capital on Monday morning. Dense fog, biting cold and icy winds magnified the agony of people living on the streets and also affected the visibility. Over 26 trains have been delayed, six were rescheduled and 17 were cancelled due to the dense fog. According to the India Meteorological Department a minimum temperature of 7 Celsius and a maximum of 24 degree Celsius will be experienced during the day.