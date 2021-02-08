Cold continues to haunt Delhi, temperature dips to 9.6°C

New Delhi, Feb 08 (ANI): A thick blanket of fog continued to engulf isolated areas of the national capital leading to poor visibility in several areas on the morning of February 08. Dense fog was observed in Burari, near ISBT and Majnu-Ka-Tilla this morning. Normal lives hit out of gear due to intense cold waves. Parts of northern India are reeling under severe cold, making daily lives difficult for citizens. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded around 9.6°C today.