Coimbatore to Russia: Group of travelers embark road trip to spread cervical cancer awareness
With increase in number of cervical cancer cases in India and other various countries, travelers from 5 different states embarked on a road trip from Coimbatore to Russia today. Around eight travelers including four man and four women started their 52 days car drive travelling 20,000 Km. The awareness campaign drive was flagged off by social worker and Indian athlete Gomathi Marimuthu (Asian gold medal winner).