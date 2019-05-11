Coimbatore Engineer develops engine that runs on distilled water, to be launched soon in Japan

A mechanical engineer based in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has developed an automobile engine which he claims can run on distilled water, an alternative of petrol and fuel. Sounthirajan Kumaraswamy said that it took him 10 years to develop the engine which he claimed is one of its kind in the world. He added that it was his dream to launch his engine in India but sadly, he didn't receive any "positive response" from the Indian authorities for his innovation, and said the dejection forced him to search a new market and that's when Japan came handy. Sounthirajan said he approached the Japan government and such was the response from the Japanese authorities that in just a few days, his automobile engine is scheduled to be launched there.