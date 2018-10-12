Coimbatore doctors remove 33.5 kg tumour

Doctors at a Coimbatore based hospital have successfully removed an ovarian tumour weighing 33.5 kg. The patient, Vasantha, who is an agricultural labourer from Ooty, ignored the growing size of her stomach as she felt no pain or discomfort but was compelled to take medical help as her abdomen became larger with time, and she started feeling pain. Local surgeons after conducting necessary tests concluded that she has an ovarian tumour. However, they refused to undertake a surgery citing slim chances of survival. It took the doctors near about 3 hours to complete the surgery, with minimal blood loss. The weight of the patient with her tumour was 75 kgs. Doctors claim that a new world record has been set with the operation. "The maximum size of tumour removed in India is 20 kgs in AIIMS Delhi and Pondicherry. We have already got approval and certification from Indian Book of Records and Asian Book of Records, and we have sent it for approval to World Book of Records, and Guinness World Records is under process," said Dr Senthil Kumar.