'Code Blue' about a fight of womanhood, says writer-director

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) "Code Blue", a new film taking up the cause of women empowerment, girls education and the triple talaq issue, is about the fight of womanhood, says writer-director Aleena Khan.

Khan, along with Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister of Women Welfare, Family Welfare, Maternity and Child Welfare and Tourism, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, launched the first look poster of the film on Sunday in Lucknow.

In a telephonic interview, Khan said: "'Code Blue' is a life-saving emergency code and in this movie it is related to this girl whose story is inspired by real-life incident. This girl is pushed to a dead end by society malpractices and how she comes back and fights those evils.

"This is a fight of womanhood... It is not political, a religion-based or caste-based fight. It is about survival and living a dignified life. It is about equality and getting the reorganization for the hard work of women across India and entire world."

Triple talaq is a sensitive political issue with the Muslim community.

Talking about writing a story based on a topic that could face resistance, Khan said: "You need to feel that pain, it is not that easy. I put my medical career on hold for a year to write it down and complete the film.

"It is not easy being in the Muslim community and writing something against a majority of Muslim people... they will not support it. They will raise their voices against it, so you really need some serious guts to do something like this."

On getting Johsi's support, Khan said: "Ritaji supported the campaign and I am the happiest person. She told me that my campaign about Triple talaq is above any political party, so hearing this from her makes me feel like my all efforts to make 'Code Blue' got the best reward."

Khan also wishes to impart a message with her movie that education is the only wealth that cannot be replaced by alimony.

"If you're educated, then you can take this fight forward and you could be the face to raise your voice against injustice in society. No amount of alimony can be sufficient to live a life, but education is such a wealth which will never get over."

In association with Rahat Kazmi Films, the film features Alok Nath, Rishi Bhutani, Sushmita Mukerji and Khan in lead roles. The movie will release on International Women's Day 2019.

--IANS

iv/rb/sed