Cocktail recipes for monsoon season

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) With monsoon comes the occasion to invite your friends to enjoy the nice cocktail recipes so why not make it a little different and tasty.

Angad Singh Gandhi, India Brand Ambassador of Glenfiddich, lists some cocktail recipes for the perfect night party.

* Lavender whisky sour

* Ingredients: Glenfiddich 12-year-old: 50 ml; Honey syrup: 20 ml; Lemon juice: 25 ml; Egg white: 20 ml; Dried lavender flowers: 2 bar spoons; Orange bitter: 2 dash

* Method: Add the ingredients in a mixing glass, hard shake and strain to whisky glass, ice cubes and garnish with lavender flowers.

* Rob Roy

* Ingredients: Glenfiddich 12-year-old : 50 ml; Martini Rosso : 25 ml; Angostura bitters: 1-2 dash

* Method: Add ingredients to a mixing glass and stir over ice, strain into a chilled glass, garnish and serve straight up!!* Passion Whisky sour

* Ingredients: Glenfiddich 12-year-old: 50 ml; Passion fruit pure: 20 ml; lime juice 25 ml; Runey honey: 10 ml; Egg white: 20 ml

* Method: Hard shake, strain in the tumbler with ice cubes. Pour into a short tumbler and garnish with 1/2 passion fruit and mint

* Recipes by Yangdup Lama, leading mixologist and Partner at Gurugram based bar Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy

* Green Giant

* Ingredients: Hendricks Gin: 60ml; Fresh Kafir Lime Leaves: 2 numbers; Homemade Celery bitters: 5 ml; Tonic water: 45ml; Sparkling water: 45ml

* Method: In a tall glass measure the Hendricks gin and kafir lime leaves and muddle to release flavours. Fill the glass with ice and pour the rest of the ingredients and stir gently. Garnish with a celery stalk and serve

* Monkey Manhattan

* Ingredients: Monkey Shoulder: 50ml; Sweet vermouth: 10ml; Reduces balsamic vinegar: 10ml; Aromatic bitters: 3 drops

* Method: In an old-fashioned glass measure the above ingredients and stir vigorously to mix well. Fill the glass with ice and stir again. Take an orange wedge, squeeze and drop.

