Coast Guard of India and Japan kick-starts disaster control exercise in Yokohama

Coast Guard of India and Japan on Wednesday kicked-off their disaster control, search and rescue exercises off the coast of Yokohama in Japan. Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Shaunak is the main Indian ship taking part in the drills. The ICGS 'Shaunak' is a 105 metre class offshore patrol vessel and is one of the largest ships in the Indian Coast Guard. The two coast guard have been working very closely from the last two three years after establishment of deeper ties between both the sides at the highest political level.