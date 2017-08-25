Coast Guard increases vigil along Bengal, Odisha coasts

Kolkata, Aug 25 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has increased its vigil along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts following intelligence inputs of possible sea-borne strikes by terrorists during the upcoming festive season, an official said on Friday.

K.S. Sheoran, Inspector General, Coast Guard North East region, has also directed all district commanders to be on their toes and respond to any situation that may arise due to the ongoing standoff between India and China at Doklam, ICG spokesperson Deputy Commandant Avinandan Mitra said.

"On receipt of intelligence inputs of possible sea-borne strikes by terrorists during the upcoming festive season of Durga Puja and Diwali, the Indian Coast Guard has increased vigil along West Bengal and Odisha coasts," he said.

Commanders of the Coast Guard District Headquarters at Haldia and Paradip, Commanding Officers of various Coast Guard stations and Air Squadrons attended a two-day operations conference which began here on Friday.

The performance of the Coast Guard Region was also assessed during the conference and it emerged that the Headquarters had maintained 1,336 ship days at sea last year.

The Coast Guard Commander also reviewed the operational readiness of assets of the North East Region and apprised the District Commanders of Odisha and West Bengal to remain alert and respond to Coast Guard charter of duties swiftly and pro-actively.

He also emphasised on strengthening the coastal security network amongst all stake holders for ensuring safety and security of the coastal states.

