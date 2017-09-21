Coal quality has significantly changed from last three years: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal said the coal quality has significantly improved in the last three years in India. Piyush Goyal said good governance has changed the areas of government in various sectors. He said that Quality Council of India (QCI) has helped them to monitor the quality of coal and other sectors that lead to development of the country. He further added that the QCI has also helped them in graving, crushing of boulders in making a good coal quality.