Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Saturday posted a 61 per cent rise year-on-year in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,786.44 crore for the April-June quarter.

The company had a net profit of Rs 2,350.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

The coal miner reported a total income of Rs 25,470.86 crore in the quarter ending June 30 this fiscal, up 17 per cent from Rs 21,774.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

