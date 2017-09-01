Coal India gets new interim Chairman

Kolkata, Sep 1 (IANS) The Coal Ministry has given interim charge of Coal India Ltd (CIL) Chairman and Managing Director to Gopal Singh, who is Chairman of the miner's subsidiary Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), it was announced on Friday.

The previous chairman, Sutirtha Bhattacharya, retired on Thursday.

"Ministry of Coal has entrusted the additional charge of CIL CMD to Gopal Singh, CMD, CCL with immediate effect and until regular appointment is made. He has taken over charge with effect from September 1, 2017," the state-run miner said in a regulatory filing.

The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB), which conducted interviews for the new chief, did not find any applicants suitable for the job.

Meanwhile, Coal India on Friday said it is expecting to garner about Rs 527 crore of additional annual revenue with revisions in sizing, loading charges and additional charges for supply of slack and steam coal.

"Coal India Ltd in its 346th Board meeting held on August 31, 2017, approved the revision in sizing charges, rapid loading silo (RLS) charges, revision in additional charges for supply of slack and steam coal," it said in a regulatory filing.

Due to this revision, Coal India will generate additional annual revenue of Rs 527 crore, it added.

According to provisional data released on Friday, it produced 37.63 million tonnes (mt) of coal in August, exceeding the target for the month and cumulatively during April to August period, its production at 193.10 mt, fell by 0.9 per cent over same period last year.

Its offtake during August was at 43.75 mt and during April to August period the miner sold 225.44 mt of coal, up by 6.6 per cent over same period last year.

--IANS

bdc/vd