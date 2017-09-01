Coal India expects Rs 527 cr additional revenue after revisions

Kolkata, Sep 1 (IANS) Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday said it is expecting to garner about Rs 527 crore of additional annual revenue with revisions in sizing, loading charges and additional charges for supply of slack and steam coal.

"Coal India Ltd in its 346th Board meeting held on August 31, 2017, approved the revision in sizing charges, rapid loading silo (RLS) charges, revision in additional charges for supply of slack and steam coal," the miner said in a regulatory filing.

Due to this revision, CIL will generate an additional annual revenue of Rs 527 crore, it added.

--IANS

