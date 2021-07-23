Coaching Federation of India requests the UP Govt to reopen coaching institutes

• CFI meets deputy CM of UP to raise concerns of the teaching fraternity • Many teachers became unemployed, committed suicide amid the pandemic • Reducing the GST tax slab in education sector from 18% to 5% will curb the financial burden on parents New Delhi / Lucknow : On behalf of the education fraternity of the country, Coaching Federation of India (CFI), a non-profit organisation thriving for the welfare of the education sector, teachers and students, had requested the Uttar Pradesh State Government for reopening of the coaching institutes.

Mr. Alok Dixit, National Secretary General, Coaching Federation of India today, met with the honourable Deputy CM (Education Minister) of Uttar Pradesh Shri Dinesh Sharma for a brief discussion about the current scenario of the teacher’s fraternity and requested for accepting and amending their concerns. Citing to this meeting, Deputy CM, Dinesh Sharma assured CFI to take a rapid action at priority. He also said that this serious concern will definitely be forwarded to CM for a swift response.

Since the inception of the pandemic, education sector has also suffered the most, physically, emotionally as well as financially. Pertaining to their worrisome situation, unable to overcome the crisis and having endless pressure, many teachers had no other option than to commit suicide. While there are over 7.25 Lakh registered coaching institutes in the country with more than 50 lakh coaching teachers and other employees associated with them, who are solely dependent on coaching have been deprived of any chances of job across the sector.

“Though in the present circumstances, online platforms have paved way to facilitate education, but are effective only in the metro cities only for economically affluent section of the society. Teachers are creating employment opportunities for a lot of people through coaching, which is in-line with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's self-reliant India, but in this pandemic they are striving for livelihood. Also, there are more than 1 crore educated persons who depend on private tuitions for their livelihood to put things in perspective, it is pertinent to mention that more than 5 crore Indian citizens who are directly or indirectly in this way for livelihood depend on this industry. We request the State and the Central Government to kindly allow the coaching institutes to physically operate under appropriate guidelines and SOP’s” said Saurabh Kumar, President, Coaching Federation of India.

Story continues

Last year, after the 1st wave of Corona, an order was issued to open schools, colleges and coaching from 15 October 2020, when the number of COVID -19 positive cases per day were very high as compared to the current cases. While the Government has already issued guidelines for various activities like shops, malls, hotels, restaurants and bars, marriage ceremonies etc, still the administration has not issued any guideline for opening schools, colleges and coaching institutes.

CFI also requested the Government to declare teachers as one of the frontline workers since they also have to go to schools/ coaching for conducting online sessions, evaluation of exams, and other administrative work related to academics. Not only that, the entire education fraternity need to be vaccinated on priority.

“While education being an essential service, the current GST slab rate of 18% is a service tax for luxury class which poses a gigantic financial burden on the shoulders of more than 95% of the students and parents. We request you to kindly reduce the GST to 5% slab in the interest of students/parents and academicians. Also, the Coaching institutes should come under MSME and Mudra loan in order to get financial assistance for sustainability amid the pandemic. Moreover, apart from the education sector, almost all the other sectors have been announced the eligibility for relief package assistance. We request you to provide immediate financial aid to the education sector to safeguard the jobs of crores of teaching and non-teaching staff, livelihood of the dependants, keep coaching institutes functioning and prevent them from turning bankrupt and losing the chance of survival.” Said Alok Dixit, General Secretary, Coaching Federation of India.

PWR PWR