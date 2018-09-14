Coaching camp for visually challenged women athletes concludes

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) A week-long camp for visually challenged women, hosted by Usha International, Indias consumer durables company, and the Indian Blind Sports Association (IBSA) concluded here on Friday.

This is part of Usha and IBSA's joint initiative - 'Vision 2020' - which aims to attract and train a large number of women athletes in sports.

The northern region coaching camp for the blind had 24 award-winning Paralympic athletes who were trained by chief coach, IBSA and Dronacharya award recipient Satyapal Singh and Level II Official IPC, G. Krishnan.

Hailing from six states including Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the sports talent congregated in the capital for the camp at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the concluding day in the Blind Relief Association premises.

Commenting on the collaboration with IBSA, Komal Mehra, Events Head, Usha International, said: "Our association with the Indian Blind Sports Association reinforces our commitment to promote talent in sports which transcends the physical and is a testament of our larger efforts in promoting a culture of sports in India."

"It is heartening to see such an encouraging response. In line with Usha's vision 2020, we aim to support this amazing pool of women athletes so they can participate and represent India nationally and globally," she added.

Commenting on the initiative, Radhika Bharatram, Chairperson, Indian Blind Sports Association, said: "It is so reassuring to witness the progress of these visually challenged athletes which is a testament to our ongoing efforts and the unwavering support extended by Usha International.

