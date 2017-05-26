Coaching camp for deaf, dumb football enthusiasts held

A special football coaching camp for deaf and dumb players was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association in Srinagar. This was the first-ever football coaching camp in the Valley for disabled kids, namely 'Grassroot' in collaboration with youth sports and services. The camp focused to attract the budding players and provide them a good platform with proper guidance. The young players were taught various techniques from Valley's most experienced coaches and all the children expressed their gratitude towards the initiative and said they want such kind of coaching camps in the future as well.