Coaches, Sports Staff Been Hit The Most During Lockdown: Gopichand

Team India’s celebrated national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, Arjuna Awardees Ashwini Nachappa and Malathi Holla have joined hands with IDBI Federal Life Insurance and NEB Sports to launch a unique run to raise funds for beleaguered coaches and sports staff in their respective academies and sports foundations.

"Coaches and sports staff have been hit the most during the lockdown, with virtually no income during the last three months. We hope to raise funds with this initiative to support and sustain the most important link in the sports chain," Gopichand, a Dronacharya Awardee, explained.

"The current pandemic has seriously challenged the livelihood of coaches and sports staff who make sporting events possible at all levels and sow the seeds for creating champions of tomorrow. Through ‘Run to the Moon', we hope to not only further nourish the passion for sports in India even during these social distancing days, but also help and support the unsung warriors of Indian sport," Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO of IDBI Federal Life Insurance and himself a former Mumbai Ranji Trophy player, said.

Runners can participate at any place of their choice, whether in a park or on the streets, to become part of this vast community. The run is open to all participants in the age group of 10-65 years.

(With inputs from IANS)

