Coach Zidane confirms contract extension with Real Madrid

Madrid, Sep 19 (IANS) Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday confirmed that he had a new contract with the record European football champions, though no official event had been held to announce it.

Since Zidane took the helm at Real Madrid in 2016, the Spanish side has won seven titles, including two UEFA Champions League crowns and one La Liga, reports Efe.

"I feel good, the contract extension issue is done, but it does not mean anything. I'm looking at the day to day and I'm not looking any further than that," the Frenchman said at a press conference on the eve of a La Liga match against visitors Real Betis.

This is not the first time Zidane has confirmed reaching an agreement to extend his contract without signing it.

Asked about the three-year contract extension before the Spanish Super Cup, he said: "I am happy but this does not mean anything, I can sign a 10 or 20-year contract as I know where I am and what I have to do. Within a year I could not be here, that's why I won't argue with Real Madrid."

Real Madrid have already extended the contracts of players Marcelo, Isco Alarcon and Dani Carvajal.

Zidane also denied any lack of motivation in La Liga compared to Champions League, saying that the local league was "the most difficult in the world".

