Coach Wenger to ride FA Cup success in hope of new contract at Arsenal

London, May 29 (IANS) Bolstered by the FA Cup triumph, Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has said he will go into Tuesday's board meeting full of confidence in securing a new contract with the capital football giants.

Arsenal beat 10-man Chelsea 2-1 last Saturday to clinch the title after bossing the game for large parts. It salvaged some pride for the beleaguered Wenger who has been on the brink of getting the boot after failing to secure a Champions League spot.

Quizzed if he had prepared a presentation for the meeting, Wenger was quoted by espnfc saying: "The best presentation is to watch the game. I've played until the end of my contract, which is today basically. I think I have shown you that I have exactly the same commitment.

"For me, the contract does not have special meaning but, because of the debate, maybe I should have sorted that out earlier," the Frenchman, who is in charge of Arsenal since 1996, said.

Saturday's FA Cup triumph took Arsenal ahead of Manchester United as the most successful team in the history of the competition.

The 67-year-old also became the most successful coach in FA Cup history overtaking George Ramsay, who won six FA Cups with Aston Villa between 1887 and 1920.

"I just told them to focus on what is important, our future, the future of the club, whether I stay or not. The players play for their future, for their next season," Wenger said.

"I love my job and I love to win. I love to build, I love to get people going and I love what I do. I invite you to live with me one day and one thing you cannot question is my commitment."

--IANS

