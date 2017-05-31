Coach and captain bound to have differences: Sunil Gavaskar on Kohli-Kumble rift

The former India captain wants better sense to prevail by giving Indian cricket top priority.

Sunil Gavaskar is not sure about the reports of rift between head coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli but said the timing is not certainly right, with the Champions Trophy kicking off in couple of days.

“I’m not sure whether these reports of a rift between Kumble and Kohli are true or not but the timing of this is certainly not right,” Gavaskar said speaking at Aaj Tak’s Salaam Cricket event held in London.



Gavaskar backed Kumble and said the legspinner in his tenure as coach has done nothing wrong.

“Going by the results Anil Kumble has done nothing wrong. India have won everything during his tenure so far. Coach should be somebody who’s got a vision for Indian cricket and carry Indian cricket forward for next 8-10 years,” Gavaskar also said.

“Coach and captain are bound to have differences in opinion,” he added.

When asked if this coach-captain conflict will affect India’s campaign at the Champions Trophy.

“All these things which are coming in the papers of differences between the players and Anil Kumble, it’s not going to make an iota of a difference to the players.”

Holders India start their campaign in a high-octane game against Pakistan on June 4.