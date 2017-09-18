COA writes to state associations saying funds not a problem

Kolkata, Sep 18 (IANS) Close on the heels of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) secretary Iqbal Shah mulling a pull-out from the Ranji Trophy due to lack of money, the the Indian board's Committee of Administrators (COA) has written to all state associations stating it has "adequate mechanisms" in place to enable direct payments to third parties for cricket operations.

"The COA was informed that there were various payments that were required to be made to third party vendors from time to time relating to cricket operations wherein the said vendors would supply goods or services for the benefit of State Associations but would raise invoices or bills on the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

"The COA was also informed that there were various instances of specific payments where after taking the approval of the COA, BCCI had made payment of the same and debited the corresponding amounts to the relevant suspense accounts of the respective State Associations.

"After discussion, the COA decided that the regular approval process as specified in the directions dated 6th April 2017 may be followed for payments which met the following parameters," read the mail, sent to all associations late Sunday night.

Under the sub-heading "Payments for Cricket Operations" in point "B", the fifth point read: "Accordingly, adequate mechanisms have been put in place by the Committee of Administrators to enable payments for cricket operations directly to third parties on behalf of the State Associations.

"The said interim mechanism can be followed for making payments due to players and any urgent statutory or other payments, which can be made by the BCCI directly on behalf of the State Associations."

JKCA secretary Shah had said since the BCCI has stopped the annual grants, it will be difficult to field a team for Ranji Trophy.

The COA though categorically underlined the importance of complying with the Supreme Court orders in implementing the Justice R.M. Lodha recommendations.

"However, do note that the aforesaid interim arrangement does not in any way absolve the defaulting State Associations from their obligation of complying with the orders passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Accordingly, the defaulting State Associations are once again called upon to adopt the enclosed draft resolution (as mentioned in paragraph 3 above)."

In paragraph 3, the letter read: "In the hope that the defaulting State Associations would come around and comply with the orders passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, a draft of the resolution that should be passed by the General Body (or equivalent forum) of the State Association is enclosed.

"By adopting this resolution, the State Associations will enable BCCI to release additional funds to them in a manner compliant with the orders passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court."

Meanwhile, the COA also assured that any state association struggling with funds while hosting an international match would also be aided.

The staging associations get Rs 2.5 crore as hosting fee and Rs 1.5 crore for hosting an ODI or T20I.

According to sources in the know, Assam Cricket Association, set to host the second T20 international between India and Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, are also struggling with funds.

The mail, however, mentioned at the outset that no funds would be given unless declarations for compliance is provided by defaulting associations.

"Pass a proper resolution to the effect that it is agreeable to undertake, implement and support the reforms as proposed and accepted by the Hon'ble Supreme Court (i.e. the recommendations of the Hon'ble Justice Lodha Committee as accepted by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in its judgment dated 18th July 2016) in letter and spirit.

"File a copy of the above resolution with the Hon'ble Justice Lodha Committee with an affidavit of the President unequivocally undertaking to abide by the reforms as proposed by the Hon'ble Justice Lodha Committee and accepted and modified by the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

"File a similar affidavit with a copy of the resolution before the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the letter added.

--IANS

dm/ssp/ksk/vm