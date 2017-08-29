COA restores Duleep Trophy after Ganguly letter

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) Former India captain and BCCI technical committee chairman Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said he has written a mail to BCCI General Manager (cricket operations) M.V. Sridhar regarding the scrapping of Duleep Trophy from its annual domestic calendar for the 2017-18 season. It was later announced that it has been restored.

"In the technical committee meeting it was decided that Duleep Trophy will be part of the BCCI domestic calendar. But in the fixtures released, it was not there. I have written a mail to Sridhar regarding the same. He is unwell so I am sure he will revert back once he recovers," Ganguly told reporters here.

Later, Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji said the tournament has been restored.

"The Duleep Trophy has been restored. It will be held and logistics will be worked out. We have told BCCI not to scrap it. It is a very prestigious tournament and it should be held. It will be held this season," she said.

It was decided at the technical committee meeting in Kolkata in July that the BCCI will continue with their pink ball experiment in the Duleep Trophy like the previous season.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released domestic fixtures for the season where the Duleep Trophy was not scheduled.

--IANS

