New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday lifted the suspension of Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul which was imposed for their objectionable comments on a television talk show.

The two players, who were sent home from the Australia tour, have already missed four One-Day Internationals (ODI).

