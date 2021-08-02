Co-WIN for Foreign Countries: Govt Could Enlist Six Leading Consultancies to Offer Technical Know-how

Six leading consultancy companies could be enlisted by the government to offer the technical know-how of the India’s Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) platform to foreign countries for adoption in vaccination programme.

The six companies — Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited and Trigyn Technologies Limited – have met the eligibility criteria of the government for the job.

The government will organize a three-day technical training program this month for these firms and offer the complete technical documentation, installable version of the software and Source Code of the Co-WIN platform. An evaluation process will be carried out after the training and upon successful completion, the government will publish the name of the companies on the Co-WIN portal as a confirmation of their empanelment.

The government will hence certify that these companies can be made available as possible options for the interested countries to choose as their System Integrator or Consultant. This follows the government deciding to make the Co-WIN platform available to any country countries desirous to use this platform for managing vaccination in their country and the government will not charge any financial charge or license fee for using Co-WIN or its components.

A number of foreign countries have expressed their interest in adopting the Co-WIN platform used by India to run the world’s biggest vaccination program and a global web-conference with various countries was done last month by the government.

The eligible agencies will submit a non-disclosure agreement with the government and will share Co-WIN’s technical information for training only with the authorised representatives of the countries which have signed MoU with Government of India and also selected the particular agency as their System Integrator or Consultant for the Co-WIN project.

Various countries from across the world have already expressed interest in being a part of this conclave, and may possibly want to adopt this platform to manage their own vaccination drives, the government has said. The empanelled agencies can enter into direct contract with any country for customization and maintenance support of the Co-WIN platform, undertake the necessary training and capacity building and assist in their implementation and rollout leveraging India’s experience in this area, government says.

“The roll out of Co-WIN application has been one of the key elements of the COVID-19 vaccination program in India. Co-WIN is a cloud-based platform for the COVID-19 vaccination drive’s planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation. It is an end-to-end solution that has utilities for the entire public health system relating to management of vaccination from national up to the vaccinator level,” the government said in a note.

“The Co-WIN system facilitates multiple role creations for orchestrating vaccination drive at various levels. It allows for creation of users (admins, supervisors, vaccinators), registration of beneficiaries (bulk upload and individual registration), facilities/planning unit and session sites followed by planning and scheduling sessions and management of vaccination process like issuance of digitally signed certificates,” it added.

