Co-WIN Features Explained by Health Minister a Day Before COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Launch

With India's COVID-19 vaccination drive beginning tomorrow, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare has taken to Twitter to inform Indians about the Co-Win platform that will be used to monitor the vaccination drive in the country. In his Tweet, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the digital platform will help the government in enabling the world's largest vaccination drive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to activate the Co-WIN digital platform to facilitate smooth implementation of COVID-19 vaccine in the country on January 16.

In his Tweet, Dr Harsh Vardhan shared an infographic that laid out the key features of the Co-WIN Platform. Co-WIN stands for COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network and is an extension of the government's eVIN network. The sole purpose of the Co-WIN platform is to smoothen the COVID-19 vaccination drive, as it will track and monitor beneficiaries across the country. Registration on the Co-WIN app is mandatory for Indians in order to get vaccinated. Initially the accessibility of Co-WIN will be limited to the healthcare staff in order to enable them to provide a database regarding their vaccination and receive information about it.

In his post, the Union Health Minister shows all the features of the Co-WIN platform, which will have a Dashboard which will show Users, Beneficiary Coverage, Beneficiary Dropouts, Sessions Planned/ Sessions Held, and will inform users about vaccine utilisation. According to the post, the registration will be through a National Admin, a State Admin, and a District Admin. Users will be able to register themselves and track the status of the vaccination drive straight on the Co-WIN platform. The Co-WIN platform, once live, will have four modules — User administrator module, beneficiary registration, vaccination and beneficiary acknowledgment, and status update.

Once live, the Co-WIN app or website will give three options for registration including self-registration, individual registration, and bulk upload.

Further, the Co-WIN platform will also inform users, which includes healthcare workers as well, about the users, inventory, and other important information.

The Co-WIN app is not functional yet as the app is in pre-product stage. It has that data of health officials - the first phase of people to get vaccinated. According to an Indian Express report, over 75 lakh healthcare official have registered for Co-WIN already.