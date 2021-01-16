Co-WIN Features Explained Ahead of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive; PM to Launch Platform Shortly

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive starts today. The 'world's largest vaccination drive' is set to begin at 10:15AM today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi commencing the vaccination drive along with doctors and potential beneficiaries at AIIMS. As the country prepares for the largest vaccination drive in the world, let us take a look at what we know about the Co-WIN digital platform that the government has created in order to streamline the vaccination drive. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had yesterday laid out all the features of the Co-WIN platform a day ahead of the beginning of the vaccination drive, saying that the digital platform will help the government in enabling the world's largest vaccination drive. It was also reported that the Co-WIN system briefly slowed down due to heavy traffic on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to activate the Co-WIN digital platform that will facilitate smooth implementation of COVID-19 vaccine in the country on January 16. In a Tweet on Friday, Dr Harsh Vardhan shared an infographic that laid out key features of the Co-WIN Platform. Co-WIN stands for COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network and is an extension of the government's eVIN network. The sole purpose of the Co-WIN platform is to smoothen the COVID-19 vaccination drive, as it will track and monitor beneficiaries across the country. Registration on the Co-WIN app is mandatory for Indians in order to get vaccinated. Initially, the accessibility of Co-WIN will be limited to the healthcare staff in order to enable them to provide a database regarding their vaccination and receive information about it.

In his post, the Union Health Minister showed all the features of the Co-WIN platform, which will have a Dashboard which will show Users, Beneficiary Coverage, Beneficiary Dropouts, Sessions Planned/ Sessions Held, and will inform users about vaccine utilisation. According to the post, the registration will be through a National Admin, a State Admin, and a District Admin. Users will be able to register themselves and track the status of the vaccination drive straight on the Co-WIN platform. The Co-WIN platform, once live, will have four modules — User administrator module, beneficiary registration, vaccination and beneficiary acknowledgment, and status update.

Story continues

Once live, the Co-WIN app or website will give three options for registration including self-registration, individual registration, and bulk upload. Self registration for the Co-WIN app has not begun yet.

Further, the Co-WIN platform will also inform users, which includes healthcare workers as well, about Users, Inventory, and other important details.

The Co-WIN app is not functional yet as the app is in pre-product stage. It has that data of health officials - the first phase of people to get vaccinated. According to an Indian Express report, over 75 lakh healthcare official have registered for Co-WIN already, and about eight lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been approved.