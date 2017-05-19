Will co-operate with CBI: IOA

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association today said it will co-operate with the CBI after the investigative agency initiated an enquiry into allegations of nepotism and favouritism in sending two “unqualified” medical professionals with the Indian team to Rio Olympics.
It is alleged that Dr Pawandeep Singh and RS Negi did not have requisite qualification and experience but were sent to Rio Olympics with the contingent.
“The matter is with the CBI. The IOA will assist the CBI in the enquiry,” IOA Secretary-general Rajeev Mehta told PTI.
