Will co-operate with CBI: IOA

Srinagar, May 19 (PTI) Telephone bills, insurance and banking services, business-class air travel and sale of newspaper space for advertisements will become costlier in the upcoming GST regime but education and healthcare will continue to be exempt from tax. The all-powerful GST Council today finalised tax rates for services under the new regime set to […]

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association today said it will co-operate with the CBI after the investigative agency initiated an enquiry into allegations of nepotism and favouritism in sending two “unqualified” medical professionals with the Indian team to Rio Olympics.

It is alleged that Dr Pawandeep Singh and RS Negi did not have requisite qualification and experience but were sent to Rio Olympics with the contingent.

“The matter is with the CBI. The IOA will assist the CBI in the enquiry,” IOA Secretary-general Rajeev Mehta told PTI.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.