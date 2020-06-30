CNN-News18 Runs Old Video As ‘Chinese Engineer Beating Pak Driver’

On Monday, 29 June, CNN News18 aired an old video from Malaysia with a false claim that it is from a recent incident where a Chinese engineer was caught on camera beating a Pakistani driver in Karachi.

However, The Quint found that this video is as old as 2016 and contrary to the claim, was shot in Malaysia.

THE CLAIM

In their news bulletin, CNN News18 anchor claimed that the Chinese engineer was working for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and was caught on camera beating up his Pakistan driver in Karachi. She further added that the driver was beaten up for submitting a “fake petrol bill”.

The video has now been taken down.

Among others who shared the video is Zee News anchor Sudhir Chaudhary who while wanting to know the veracity of the claim tweeted, “If this is true Pakistani Govt should arrest this Chinese national. Do they have the courage? (sic)”

The video is also widely circulated on Facebook with the same misleading claim.

WHAT WE FOUND

We fragmented the video into several keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and then followed it up with a Yandex reverse image search. We found several Facebook users from 2016 users sharing this video with a claim that it is from Malaysia.