CNN Anchor Announces She Has Ovarian Cancer on Air to Stress Importance of Early Diagnosis

CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour shared that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer on Monday. The longtime CNN journalist announced the news live on the air on June 14 from her home studio in London explaining why she had been off air for the last four weeks.

Sharing the personal news before her Monday segment, she described the last four weeks as “roller-coaster” for her and declared that like millions of women around the world, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She further added that after having a successful major surgery, she is currently undergoing several months of chemotherapy for long-term prognosis which she was confident in. The award-winning journalist, who has covered several conflicts and crises, added that she was fortunate to have access to health insurance through work and brilliant doctors who are underpinned by NHS (National Health Services).

The journalist pointed out that she was making the news public in the interest of transparency and as a shoutout to early diagnosis, and urged women to educate themselves about the disease, get regular screenings and scans, to always listen to your bodies and ensure that their legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished. Ending the personal note, she said that that was her news and let’s get to the news.

A short clip of the announcement was shared by Amanpour on her Twitter account on Monday with a caption: A personal news from me.

Ever since the tragic announcement was made, well wishes have been pouring in from around the world, including multiple noted personalities who wished for speedy recovery. The overwhelming support and kind words filled the comments when fans became aware of the devastating news.

Jodi Kantor, New York Times correspondent, responded to Amanpour’s message and wrote that she is sending her the absolute best and if she has low moments, Kantor hopes that Amanpour can feel the support from afar.

Human Rights advocate and novelist, Elif Shafak also responded to the news and called Amanpour brave and powerful and added that women all around the world are hearing her and rooting for her full recovery.

