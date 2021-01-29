CNBC-TV18 and HUL wraps up the 12th season of ‘L.I.M.E.’ offering talented B-School students an opportunity to script a glorious chapter in their future

Mumbai: L.I.M.E. (Lessons in Marketing Excellence), India's biggest and most prestigious contested B-school challenge conducted its latest season, season XII virtually this year. L.I.M.E. is a platform that was jointly launched by CNBC-TV18 and HUL in 2009.

This platform offers an opportunity to top B-schools of India to take part in a marketing case-study competition for management students. It allows students to work on real-life and live business challenges, as well as allows companies to interact with India's brightest MBA students, and to share their unique experience.

With virtual becoming the new norm due to the ongoing pandemic, L.I.M.E. too went completely digital and hosted a virtual launch event. The event had an overwhelming response, with more than 8000 students watching the event LIVE. The event started with a Fireside chat between Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 and Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL. In addition to the above, Dr. Hemalatha R, Director of ICMR " National Institute of Nutrition spoke on >'Nutrition and Hygiene', while Sudhir Sitapati, Executive Director of Foods & Refreshment, HUL voiced his opinion about >'Marketing in the New Normal'.

The event featured guests like Tarun Katial, CEO of ZEE5 India; Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Group; Anuradha Razdan, Executive Director, HR of HUL and Dr. P.V. Ramana Murthy, Executive Vice President and Global Head " Human Resource of IHCL (Taj group) who partook in a Panel Discussion with Shibani Gharat, CNBC-TV18 on the topic of 'Managing workforce in the new normal'.

LIME season 12 granted an exclusive opportunity to all the young and budding marketers from prestigious B-schools like London Business School, IIM Bangalore, Indian School of Business (ISB), NMIMS & many more to showcase their marketing acumen. We started this year's journey with 317 teams from across the country. After gruelling rounds of case presentations and Q&A, only 5 teams made it to the Finale. They were from London School of Business, Indian School of Business, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta.

Story continues

The finale jury comprised of eminent speakers like Sudhir Sitapati, Executive Director of Foods & Refreshment, HUL; Priya Nair, Executive Director " Beauty & Personal care, HUL; Ankur Jain, Founder B9 beverages; Sushant Sreeram, Director Marketing Amazon Prime Video and Shibani Gharat, from CNBC-TV18. After a rigorous round of Q&A and case presentation the Jury decided on the finalists for this season with London Business School securing the first position followed by Indian School of Business (ISB) and IIM Kozhikode.

Speaking on the first virtual event, >Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 said, "Marketing is a crucial aspect of business continuity in current times. >'Lessons In Marketing Excellence' is a platform that's thriving for the nation's business landscape. After a decade-old run of being the most prestigious competition, the objective was to make a promising impact in this new normal and we are glad by the responses we have received this year too. This year, we added to the grandeur and legacy of the competition by forming an Alumni of L.I.M.E with the previous participants to help this year's students. We would also like to thank HUL, who have been with us on this journey."

Commenting on the event, >Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said, "Over the years, L.I.M.E. has grown into one of the most prestigious and tooth-and-nail competitions among India's top Business Schools, to find the country's brightest and best young marketers. We are glad to partner with CNBC-TV18 and their extended support in helping L.I.M.E. reach the heights it has reached today. Irrespective of the fact of being in the physical world or virtual world I think L.I.M.E. should be a great experience for the students."

Watch this space for highlights from the finale of L.I.M.E season XII.

This is a partnered post.

Also See: IRFC IPO hit markets today, Indigo Paints subscription to open on 20 January; aim to raise over Rs 5,800 crore

FIFA report highlights drop in transfer fees in pandemic year, English clubs spend most

LG is likely to exit the smartphone market in 2021: All we know so far

Read more on Brands by Firstpost.