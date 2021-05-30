Yahoo Mail:

CMs of BJP ruled states praise PM Modi for '7 glorious years' of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas

ANI
·3-min read
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): As Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government completed its seven years in the office on Sunday, the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and said that India has set an example of progress with inclusive growth.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated PM Modi for 'seven glorious years' in office.

"Heartiest congratulations Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi on 7 glorious years in office. On May 30 in 2019, as you took oath for 2nd consecutive term, India got another wing to her dreams. We soared. The focus on Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas has led to India's inclusive growth and progress," Sarma tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to congratulate the Prime Minister and said that PM Modi has changed the country through his teaching 'Seva se samaj ka nirman'.

"With his 'Seva se samaj ka nirman', Prime Minister has changed the country under his leadership. Today, India is leading the world community by becoming a new example of progress and self-reliance on the global stage. These # 7YearsOfSeva pave the way for the ultimate splendour of Maa Bharati," the Uttar Pradesh CM said in his tweet.

"It is the result of the efficient leadership of the Prime Minister that the country has been successful in saving lives and livelihood even in the global pandemic. By providing the COVID vaccine to the allied countries, we have promoted Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam on a global level," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

The NDA alliance came into power in 2014 after defeating the UPA. The BJP had secured 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Riding on the work of its first term, the BJP-led NDA government was again elected in 2019 with the BJP winning 303 seats in Lok Sabha.

Party national President JP Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the party will celebrate the day as "Seva Diwas" today.

In a series of tweets he also extended his wishes to the "National Democratic Alliance (NDA) family", and said PM Modi's leadership and guidance has paved way for "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

"Hearty congratulations to Modi Ji on the completion of seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's government, and best wishes to the entire NDA family. Under Modi Ji's leadership, we will celebrate today's day as Seva Diwas. Today crores of our workers will do public service in 1 lakh villages," tweeted Nadda and hashtagged the tweet as "7YearsOfSeva".

BJP President said during the seven years of governance, the party worked on PM Modi's mantra of "Seva hi sangathan" and helped millions of people in need.

"In concern of every Indian during the Corona pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji immediately announced relief packages. He called upon the government machinery, organisation, and all others to help the needy. BJP worked on Modi Ji's mantra of 'Seva hi sangathan' and helped millions of people," he tweeted. (ANI)

