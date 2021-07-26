CMIE: Unemployment rates goes up during the COVID-19 Pandemic

CMIE: The latest data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows that the unemployment rate in rural and urban India has increased till July 25, which is in contrast to the income figures in the period a week ago. The national unemployment rate rose to 7.14% for the week ended July 25, compared to 5.98% for the week ended July 18. However, the urban unemployment rate remains higher than the rural and national average despite rising economic activities and eased Covid-19 restrictions. At the moment, the national unemployment rate stands at 7.14 per cent, up from 5.98 per cent in the week-ago period.