CMAT 2021 Scorecard Out: Here’s How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in. Those who took the exam on March 31 can now download their result by using the application number and date of birth.

A total of 71,490 candidates had registered for the examination out of which 52,327 took the test. The entrance exam was held in two shifts at 278 centres across India. Here’s how to download CMAT 2021 scorecard

CMAT Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1. Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2. You will be redirected to the homepage of NTA CMAT 2021. Next click on the link for ‘CMAT 2021 NTA SCORE CARD’.

Step 3. Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4. CMAT 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download it and go through it.

NTA has also uploaded the final answer key on which the CMAT result is compiled. The final answer key has been prepared after considering the objections and challenges accepted by the examinees in the provisional answer key. The provisional answer key was released on April 3 and the deadline to challenge the answer key was April 5. Examinees must note that any requests regarding re-totalling/re-evaluation of marks shall not be entertained.

Those who have qualified in the CBT exam will be called for further admission rounds i.e, Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final CMAT result will be announced after GD and PI rounds.

According to an official statement of NTA, the candidates can apply separately for admission to various management programmes offered by participating institutions. The institutes/colleges will release their respective cut-off marks shortly on their official website.

