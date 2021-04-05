CMAT 2021: Objection window for management admission test shuts today; check steps here

CMAT 2021: The objection window for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) answer key will close at 5 pm on Monday, 5 April.

Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can visit the official website " cmat.nta.nic.in " to submit any object related to the answer key. The provision keys of all shifts along with the question papers and response sheets were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 3 April.

Students can fill the online answer key objection application form to submit their queries. They will have to submit a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per objection.

Candidates can follow these steps to raise their objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key'

Step 3: Enter the required details - application number, date of birth and then enter the security pin

Step 4: Verify details and click on 'Submit'

Step 5: The question ids will be displayed on the screen in sequential order

Step 6: It is to be noted that the ID next to the question under 'Correct Option' column stands for the correct answer

Step 7: Use one or more option ids given in the four columns by clicking the check box to challenge this option

Step 8: After choosing your desired option, upload supporting documents in a single PDF

Step 9: Click on 'Save your Claim'

Step 10: The challenged option ids will be displayed on the screen

Step 11: Click on 'Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally'

The computer-based exam was conducted on 31 March at various centres.

